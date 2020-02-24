Forbes Under 30: Govt pledges P2.8m and support for 200 Batswana

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Peggy Serame

The world's most elite young entrepreneurs and game-changers will convene in Botswana from the 19th to the 23rd of April as Botswana hosts the $1million (P11 million) Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.

The Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Peggy Serame, this morning told the media that to host the event, government will contribute $250, 000 and the remaining $750, 000 will come from the private sector.

The four day event will be hosted in Gaborone and Kasane. From the 600 participants, 200 will be from Africa, 200 from Forbes 30 Under 30 world wide and 200 from Batswana. According to the Minister, about 37 countries will take part in the event.

The selection criteria for participants is determined by Forbes Under 30 requirements. It is understood that while government hopes the private sector will help support the local participants, it is prepared to pick up the bill for the 200

local delegates. Each delegate is required to pay US$2,100 to participate.

"This summit is a real public private partnership and we are confident that we will raise the required amount to host this event. Government together with private sector will provide financial and operational support to the Summit," she said.

Hosted in partnership with the Botswana President’s initiative, the Summit will also provide rich cultural immersion opportunities and a rare international networking environment for young entrepreneurs.

According to Serame, the Summit is aimed at creating opportunities for youth with a clear focus on entrepreneurship development.

Across the four days participants will harness the power of entrepreneurial capitalism throughout the continent whose growth will help define the 21st century.