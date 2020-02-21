Serema explains his BDP roots

Serema PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Like many Batswana of his generation, Dr Batlang Comma Serema grew up in the village.

Serema was born and raised in Tonota by a teacher and a family that was dependent on livestock and arable farming. He was born in a Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) family, the party that has since catapulted him to being a High Commissioner.

“I did my primary and secondary education in Tonota where my interest in politics and community development bear their foundations. I grew up in the 60s when the euphoria of independence abound and my parents, like many in Tonota were part of this exciting time and participated by electing the BDP to become the first government of the newly established republic of Botswana. I was in my later years to follow in their footsteps when I came to study in the University of Botswana in the 80s,” he said.

Serema, who has been working as a lecturer at University of Botswana is of the view that attainment of knowledge allows one to be able to see a little further and politics requires the ability to understand the present and envision the future.

He said politics and academia are in some ways complimentary in that politics is about development and academia refines the capacity of one to meaningfully participate in development.

“I joined the BDP to serve the movement that I so strongly represented as it does today the aspirations of Batswana. What greater joy can one ask for than to serve his people and country? At the party level, I

rendered this service through participation in various structures of the party and I have now been appointed High Commissioner-designate to the Republic of Namibia. What an honour!” he said.

He further stated that the experience arising from service at public and private sector level allows one to appreciate the interests of the Republic of Botswana and believes it should be which become prime in who gets appointed to represent the country’s interest.

Serema is also of the view that the age of political diplomacy appears to be giving way to economic diplomacy and the latter is what every country places premium on. He said the appointment provides conditions of service and he plans to fully abide by those. He reiterated that he is ready to represent President Mokgweetsi Masisi to the best of his ability as well as to deploy the best of his talents in the service of the Republic of Botswana.

Serema was appointed chairperson of publicity (now communications and international relations) by president Festus Mogae leading up to 2004 elections. Later he became executive secretary- taking over from Botsalo Ntuane- after elections in 2005 for six years.

Then president Ian Khama appointed him member of communications and international relations before he became secretary of national strategy team.

After assuming office, President Mokgweetsi Masisi appointed him chairperson of national strategy team and before the just-ended elections he became chairperson of the combined national strategy, communications and international relations committee.