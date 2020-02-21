Controversial Masama pipeline back on table

Mzwinila

The controversial P900 million Masama/Mmashia water pipeline project is amongst budget provisions Members of Parliament (MPs) are scheduled to vote on soon, Mmegi has established.

Last August the MPs refused to authorise funding for the project after allegations of improper tendering.

According to Ministry of Finance estimates seen this week by Mmegi the Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services proposes to receive P900 million for the pipeline in the 2021 budget.

The finance ministry proposes that funds be made available by postponing “various strategic water supply, network rehabilitation and sanitation network including Lobatse Water Master Plan”, documents reveal.

“The envisaged Masama-Mmamashia pipeline will optimise the yield of eastern Botswana’s water resources in the region therefore it is important that water from Masama Wellfields be availed first before Lobatse Water Master Plan can be implemented,” the draft estimates read.

Notes accompanying the draft estimates reflect that the Masama project is critical for water supply stability in the South.

“Shortfalls in water supply in the Southern part of the country have been pervasive for the last five (5) years, predominantly on account of an imbalance between water use and water resources resulting in demand outstripping supply with consequent supply outages. This is largely attributable to increasing population and urban sprawls giving rise to increased usage and sub-optimal infrastructural efficiencies resulting in supply side bottlenecks. The deficit will be compounded by the eminent and recurrent failure of Molatedi and Bokaa dams,” it reads.

The finance Ministry says the Southern part of the country has largely been marginally supplied by water. “Some sources, particularly Wellfields in the Molepolole cluster were over deployed way beyond their regenerative capacities, essentially rendering the supply situation more precarious.

“Some areas in the Moshupa/Thamaga cluster are currently supplied through water bowsers which is a costly emergency measure only deployed as a stop gap measure and not as a sustainable supply solution.

“The Ministry therefore requests for inclusion of the 100km pipeline from Masama Wellfields to Mmamashia Treatment Plant as an effort to increase the flow of water from water sources in the northern to the southern part of the country. The envisaged Masama

- Mmamashia pipeline is aimed at addressing the water deficit within the areas of Mochudi, Molepolole, Thamaga, Moshupa and Kanye.” draft estimate say.

The 11th Parliament rejected the proposal shortly before it was dissolved. Then, 26 Members of Parliament (MPs) voted against the requested funds while 24 were in favour.

In an interview the Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, recently Kefentse Mzwinila explained that it was important for the proposed project to be brought back to the House in order to address acute water shortage problems facing the country.

The issue of water shortage has been topical in the election campaigns and my Ministry’s objective is to address the issue,” Mzwinila said.

He said Masama project is the only one that could address water shortages in some parts of the country given the current dire water challenges.

Mzwinila stated that climate challenge has affected the country badly leading to water shortages.

Last year, the then Minister of Finance, Kenneth Matambo said the envisaged project was aimed at addressing the water deficit within areas of Mochudi, Molepolole, Thamaga, Moshupa, Kanye, Borolong and Ramotswa at a cost of P900million.

He explained that the current deficit in water supply for the southern part of the country stood at 35 million litres per day.

Matambo noted that the proposed works entailed constructing a separate 100 kilometres potable water pipeline from the Masama wellfields directly to the Mmamashia water treatment plant.

Some MPs at the time rejected the supplementary proposal saying the project was not part of the NDP 11 approved projects by Parliament.

However Francistown West MP, Ignatius Moswaane said the Minister should have motivated for the inclusion of the project into NDP 11 through the mid-term review. He argued the government was already developing the North South Carrier II.

The MP stated that the project was included in NDP 11 and funded at over P1.8 billion hence it would be a duplication to fund a similar project with the same objective.