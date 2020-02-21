Government's impulsive brigades enrolment backfires

Tswelelopele Brigade

The past few years have been hell for brigades and technical college students.

Large numbers of enrollees were absorbed while there was shortage of resources to accommodate them. Minister of Employment, Labour and Skills Development, Mpho Balopi has since owned up to the mess and admitted there is urgent need for change.

He said the relevant detail is that in good faith a lot of learners were enrolled in August 2018 and started classes at the beginning of 2019.

He stated that the enrolment was done with anticipation or expectation that resources would be raised elsewhere and be timely allocated to cater for the learners’ teaching needs and the required regulatory compliance. Balopi said this following a question that was raised by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Palapye constituency Onneetse Ramogapi in Parliament.

Ramogapi wanted to know what caused the crisis at brigades and technical colleges and whether the minister was aware that the public, students and parents viewed the crisis as a way of campaigning by Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and that now government intends to abandon them after elections.

He also wanted to know if there will be any counselling offered to the affected learners for the whole period spent without learning.

Further, answering Ramogapi’s question, Balopi said the action was in part informed by a historical practice of rotating or shifting students as a way of optimising limited resources.

The minister said proceeding along those lines was done from the perspective of upskilling many youth, but has in retrospect proved that a different approach ought to have been taken, or must now be pursued.

He said his ministry has since re-looked at the underlying adversity and is continually consulting with key stakeholders with a view to correcting sooner rather than later. Balopi went on to state that part of the consideration is to look at how the ministry, learners and the economy can benefit from collaboration involving the government, the private sector and development partners.

Banners

He said all have to aggregate resources, which will not only increase training capacity but will enable regulatory compliance as properly enforced by the Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA).

“As we take these steps to improve, I will be looking forward to obtaining financial and budgetary support from Parliament when I bring my 2020-2021 committee of supply presentation,” he said.

The minister further stated that addressing the issue of the delayed learner intake, his ministry is presently consulting with the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Research Science and Technology (MoTE) so that the ministry can absorb some learners in its technical colleges like the Gaborone Technical College (GTC), the Botswana College of Engineering and Technology (BCET), the Francistown College of Technical and Vocational Education (FCTVE) and Oodi College of Applied Arts and Technology (OCAAT).

“We hope MoTE to be able to take some of our certificate and national craft certificate level courses later in 2020. Those admitted will be part of the approximately 4,700 students who we were not able to absorb in 2020, when we rationalised class sizes and complied with BQA’s regulations,” Balopi said.

He added that MPs should note that MoTE would also need financial resources to augment the capacity of the aforementioned consultations quite apart from being BQA compliant.

Balopi conceded to be aware that the public, students and parents have viewed the problem as a way of campaigning by the BDP or in the manner described by the question from Ramogapi.

He, however, went on to say from the answers he has been giving in Parliament since November last year, as well as the brief he gave when students were admitted in August 2018, Parliament should deduce that the allegations of electioneering as presented by Ramogapi are mischievous and quite disheartening.

He promised that government has no intention to abandon students and has been providing counselling to the affected learners.