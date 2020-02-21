Cassper Nyovest PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Whilst there are still some people doubting as to whether the Home Coming Concert (HCC) will take place as scheduled at the end of this month, some of the event headliners have already confirmed their attendance.

With a lineup that some deem as ‘too good to be true’, it looks like it might be happening after all.

The ‘Makeup concert’ is scheduled for February 29 at Railways Stadium in Mahalapye. The annual one, which was set to take place on December 24, 2019, was postponed on the 11th hour owing to the event organisers’ failure to meet contractual obligations with some of the booked artists.

Despite that, the organisers have already released a catchy lineup for the make-up festival, which includes Cassper Nyovest, Dj Tira, Heavy K, Caiiro, Master KG, Zakes Bantwini, Vee Mampeezy, La Timmy, Dj Kuchi, Gouveia, Dj Sly, Lexx, Deelow, Hapex Guru, Dj KSB, Dj Cooper, Dj Teaz, Dj Unanimous 1, Mr Yummy and Dj Scratch. Due to what transpired last year, there has been some doubt on the part of the fans as to whether the festival will go ahead as planned. Subsequently, many have been posting on social media that the hype for the festival does not exist, unlike in the previous years.

People also doubt whether the organiser, Dj Easy B will be able to pull this off after it was said that the previous festival failed because he could not meet the demands of the artists.

However, some of the booked big name artists have already confirmed their attendance at the popular music festival since last week.

South African Dj Tira confirmed on Friday via a short video clip that he will be on the “ones and twos” at the music festival on the 29. “Hello, this is Caiiro, so on the 29th of February I will out in Mahalapye for

Banners

the Home Coming Concert, so get your tickets I’ll see you there,” Caiiro said through a video posted on the official Facebook page of the Home Coming Concert.

Locally, Vee Mampeezy also confirmed that he be performing at the festival. Although not all of them have confirmed their attendance, the few that have confirmed allay fears that the festival would not happen once again. But last year before the show was cancelled at the eleventh hour, headlining artists such as Heavy K and Tshego had already confirmed through videos as well but the show never saw the light of the day. Some people have already expressed that they would rather buy tickets at the gate than going through the same disappoint of last year.

Even though this is a make up show, annually Easy B has been hosting HCC appreciation party, which is a festival aimed at thanking HCC fans for a successful HCC show the previous festive season. The appreciation party has usually held around the same time as this year’s make up show.

Meanwhile, the fight between the festival organiser Dj Easy B and Dj Fresh has not abated. The fight comes after a local online newspaper quoted Easy B saying he is on good terms with DJ Fresh. “He is lying… have not heard from this fraud in over a year now,” DJ Fresh responded to the online story with a sneering comment.

The cancelled festival in December 24, 2019 was also meant to celebrate the music concert’s 12th edition.

Efforts to get comments from Dj Easy B were unsuccessful as his mobile phone was unavailable.