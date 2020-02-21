As a way of putting women at the forefront, this year’s SOTS will celebrate women

The event billed for February 29, 2020 at Masa Gardens in Rasesa is cryptically themed ‘Kwa Re Go Yang- Re Belegwe’, whose translation could be hazarded as ‘where we are going (the future)-we are birthed/delivered’.

Speaking at a press conference recently, Bana Ba Mmala Trust Chairperson, Pontsho Pusoetsile explained that they decided to celebrate women after realising that it was high time they recognised women’s contribution to the nation and culture. He stated that culture plays a major role in people’s lives.

“It is key to recognise women’s role in our lives. Culture anchors who we are as a people. Through our behaviour, we can know where we come from.

How you are brought up is anchored in the culture you grew up at. We need to introspect and recognise the value of leadership of women in our lives.

In most times, men’s value is recognised because of their physical strength,” he said.

Pusoetsile further explained that women even with their soft approach to issues, excel in different leadership roles. He said there were many female school head teachers whose schools excelled under their leadership.

He added that single

mothers headed many families yet their children turned out good. Pusoetsile also emphasised that it was high time soft leadership is promoted at national level because it has been shown and proven to yield good results.

For his part, Thebe Phirinyane said they wanted to recognise and appreciate the role women play in the society.

He also said women played a major role in ensuring that children grew into responsible adults. Phirinyane further explained that women act as intermediaries in their families and therefore bring peace and stability in homes.

“Women mould us into people we are today. They bring peace and stability in our lives.

They instil the spirit of botho in our lives. Nowadays we realise that women successfully lead different organisations,” he said.

As a way of putting women at the forefront, Bana Ba Mmala will also receive dikgosana women from different dikgotla at the main event to position them as decision makers.

Phirinyane also urged women to be robust in marketing themselves in order to gain recognition as their male counterparts. SOTS has also evenly balanced its female and male line up.