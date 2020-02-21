Chrispin The Drummer

After being nominated for two Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAS) this year and not winning anything at the past awards, renowned local DJ Chrispin The Drummer is hopeful that this year will be his.

Chrispin The Drummer has been nominated in the best male single and best male DJ in the upcoming sixth annual awards show to be held at UB Indoor Sports arena. He told Arts & Culture that this year they are going all out to ask for votes. Chrispin said from social media to activations on the ground, they would make sure that they take the two awards home.

“With music that I have given to Batswana, and the love that we have always received from all over the country, I am hopeful this time around. The taste of the music that I do consists mostly of anything that has to do with African drums. When Melody and I worked on my nominated single called Weekend Lover, it brought back the 2012 memories and what Batswana missed about Chrispin,” he revealed.

He added that they had to make the song more appealing to different age groups. Chrispin The Drummer further said being nominated for the best male DJ award was because of the madness that he brings to the stage. He was quick to highlight that he gives everyone who is nominated alongside him a lot of respect.

“Some might not be as popular as I am, but they’re there for a reason,” he said.

“We haven’t won it before, but we

Banners

put more work in our craft. I have been nominated for the best dance DJ award mostly. I make sure that my brand is visible though bookings because it’s one of those things that show how hard a person is working,” he said. Chrispin said winning the awards would boost and increase his portfolio as a musician.

“It will grow my brand and increase the respect in the music industry. It is not just an award, it’s an accomplishment,” he said.

He said besides the nominations he is expanding his brand to include merchandise for children and females.

“We have engaged four DJs, a group of drummers and together we change the set of my performance,” he revealed.

He said the whole concept is not to have regular sets and give the public something they are not used to.

“This is to put more of young talent out there, I have unearthed gems such as Han C and Amantle Brown and I will keep on doing that,” he emphasised.

To vote for him in the best dance single, he said people should send ‘BDS 3’ to 16565. For the best dance DJ, Chrispin mentioned that people should send ‘BDDJ1’ to 16565. He concluded that soon he would have his music app that will entail everything there is about Chrispin The Drummer.