Elias Magosi PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Elias Magosi, who has been Acting Permanent Secretary to the President since the suspension of the embattled Carter Morupisi has been appointed to the post.

"In accordance with the powers vested in him under Section 112 of the Constitution of the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Botswana Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, has appointed Mr Elias Mpedi

Magosi, to the Office of the Permanent Secretary to the President, and Secretary to Cabinet," said the government spokesperson Andrew Sesinyi in a press statement this morning.

The appointment on promotion is effective from March 1, 2020.