There is panic in the boxing national team due to diarrhoea and vomiting that has affected some boxers. The team is in Dakar for the Africa Olympic qualifiers. The qualifiers get underway tomorrow.

The team arrived on Monday in Dakar and the four boxers who have been affected are Mmusi Tswiigi, Tefo Maitewa, Lethabo Modukanele and

Keamogetse Kenosi. Tswiigi told Mmegi Sport that he is vomiting and has a running stomach since Tuesday morning.

“It is suspected that it is the food that we ate in Cuba but I guess

the officials would get to the bottom of this. I am worried about how this sickness would affect our performance. We would see how it goes during the day,” he said.

Tswiigi said they were given medication last night.

Meanwhile, other boxers nursing some minor knocks are Kabo Seitshiro (shoulder), Modukanale (ankle) and Maitewa (ankle).