FRAFA Chairperson Maokaneng Bontshetse. PIC. KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: The Francistown Region Association (FRAFA) chairperson, Maokaneng Bontshetse has said that the match between Tonota FC and Township Rollers cannot be played in Tonota owing to lack of a suitable venue in the village.

The match between the two sides, an Orange FA cup match was initially billed for Tonota. However on Monday, an announcement was made that the match will be moved to Francistown.

Tonota FC officials had said that the match would be played in the village in a bid to honour the club’s supporters.

“The ground in Tonota can only handle around 2,500 spectators, but we anticipate that many people will attend the match. The Francistown old stadium can handle close 10,000 spectators. That is why we moved the match there,” Botshetse said.

Maokaneng added that it would also not have been cost effective

for Tonota FC to host the match in Tonota.

“Tonota FC stands a chance of making a lot of money playing at the old Francistown stadium because many people will attend the match as compared to Tonota. The club would also have spent a lot of money to ready the field for play had they chosen to play the match in the village. This would have definitely dented their coffers,” Bontshetse said.

Bontshetse added that managing the crowd in Tonota would also have been a problem because the facility does not have properly designated sitting space most particularly for supporters.