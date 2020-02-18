Mascom Top 8 Press Conference PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Mascom Top 8 Local Organising Committee (LOC) has announced wholesome changes ahead of this season's final showdown scheduled for March 7, 2020 at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.

The final promises to be entertaining as it pits rival Orapa United and Township Rollers, in what is a repeat of the 2017-2018 season final.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, LOC chairperson, Moreo Modisenyane said they have introduced Early Bird tickets at a reduced price in an effort to attract spectators for the final. The Early Bird tickets will be on sale from February 21 to 28. At a P10 cut, Eastern stands will be selling at P30 while the North and South stands go for P20, the Grand Stand prices, however, remain at P50.

Modisenyane also announced changes in kickoff time. Unlike in previous occasions, kickoff is scheduled at 3.30pm rather the usual 8pm.

"The kickoff is at 1530hrs because we are looking at the process of hosting our awards after the match. We also expect the stadium to be full of spectators given we have been filling up stadiums up to 90% so far in the Mascom

Banners

Top8," Modisenyane said.

For his part, Mascom chief marketing officer Shimboy Kgosiemang, said the earlier kickoff time paves away for an award ceremony scheduled immediately just after the game. "Immediately after the ceremony, we will reward our players. We are trying to reward our champions in the same field that they sweat for the grand prize," he said.

Nominees of the individual awards were announced at the gathering. Rollers' duo, Mothusi Cooper and Kamogelo Matsabu will battle for the player of the tournament award with United's Thabang Mosige. Letang 'Rasta' Kgengwenyane (BDF Xi), Mogomotsi 'Teenage' Mpote (United) and Frank Nuttall (Rollers) are vying for the Coach of the Season accolade. While Tumisang Mashakola (BDF XI), Kabelo Dambe (Rollers) and Lesenya Malapela (BDF XI) are nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Season.

Mascom Referee award nominees

Player for the tournament

*Thabang Mosige

*Mothusi Cooper

*Kamogelo Matsabu

Coach of the Tournament

*Frank Nuttall

*Mogomotsi Mpote

*Letang Kgengwenyane

Goalkeeper

*Tumiso Mashakola

*Kabelo Dambe

*Lesenya Malapela

*Derrick Macks

*Tshepo Gobagoba

*Patrick Paramise

Assistant Referees

*Benjamin Mankaunku

*Sbusiso Monare

*Tlolo Molefe