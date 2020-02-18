Dr Batlang Comma Serema PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Chairperson of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) National Strategy Team, Dr. Batlang Comma Serema has been appointed as Botswana's High Commissioner - designate, to Namibia.

PRESS STATEMENT: The Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation wishes to announce that His Excellency the President, Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, has appointed Dr. Batlang Comma Serema as Botswana’s High Commissioner – designate, to the Republic of Namibia.

Dr. Serema has a wealth of experience gained from working in the public service and in academia. In the public service, he worked as an Assistant District Officer in the Ministry of Local Government and Lands from 1991 to 1994 and as Senior Research Officer at the Botswana Parliament Library from 1994 to 1996. Subsequent to that, Dr. Serema

has served as Senior Lecturer at the Department of Library and Information Studies at the University of Botswana.

Dr. Serema has also been actively involved in community service and development, and holds membership with a number of organisations. In this capacity, he has held leadership positions which include, serving as the Vice President of the Botswana Football Association, and as, Vice President of the Botswana Library Association.

Dr. Serema is expected to take up his appointment in March 2020. He replaces High Commissioner Claurinah Modise, who has served as Botswana’s High Commissioner in Namibia since 2013.