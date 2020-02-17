Thapelo Letsholo. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Member of Parliament (MP) for Kanye North, Thapelo Letsholo has called on government to reserve transportation of goods in Botswana for locals.

Letsholo had tabled a motion calling in Parliament to resolve that the local distribution, courier and transportation of goods in Botswana be wholly reserved for citizen-owned companies and that all foreign transport and courier companies be allowed a single drop-off once arriving in Botswana.

He said the nurturing, establishment and eventual development of the local industries is of paramount importance if the country is to raise economic growth that the country so desires of its citizens.

He said this is not only to highlight challenges but to also identify opportunities that lay unexplored.

He said this remains his priority as a member of the ruling party and in his capacity as an MP. He went on to state that in the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) 2019 manifesto, the party undertook to grow the private sector by reviewing legislation and processes that impede entrepreneurship.

He went on to state that President Mokgweetsi Masisi also said when quoting the manifesto that the next BDP government would lead the country on a path to economic transformation and create jobs that will reverse the surge of poverty.

“This is what this motion is about, if we reject it we will be exporting jobs and wealth that rightfully belong to Batswana. Botswana is an import-laden ecosystem that imports fuel, food, beverages, tobacco, machinery, equipment, chemicals, rubber products, vehicles to mention but a few,” Letsholo said.

“The majority of these items approximately 75% of them are imported from South Africa, the suppliers of these imported goods mostly based in South Africa appoint their own transport magnates to handle the transportation, delivery and distribution of these goods to and within Botswana.”

Letsholo said these bring a missed opportunity for local transport and logistics companies who could handle domestic distribution of imported goods. He added that the transport courier distribution sector therefore offers to reap opportunities for 100% citizen-owned companies to explore and participate in the transport and logistics sector.

He went on to disclose his awareness that the Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) and

Banners

other financial institutions have supported and funded a number of transport companies that should access this opportunity forthwith. “It is based on what I have mentioned that I bring forth this motion for foreign companies bringing goods into Botswana to select one point of delivery and all further necessary local deliveries to be handled by 100% citizen-owned entities,” Letsholo said. “

Adopting this will immediately and immensely attribute growth and revenue to local businesses and further create opportunities for growth of the sector and create employment for the nation.”

He said should Parliament adopt the motion, there are existing areas of commerce like agriculture that will see increased growth, specialisation and diversification.

Letsholo said the introduction of climate loggers and air cargo services by local businesses will see an increase in agricultural businesses as well as increased export of the country’s world class local beef and citrus.

“For instance that will be undertaken by local farmers as the logistics and transport businesses grow to match the demand. This is not unique to Botswana and has been implemented by some SADC countries and others like France and Canada only to the benefit of their nations,” he said.

Commenting and supporting the motion, the MP for Tonota constituency Pono Moatlhodi said if he were aware of the motion he would have asked Letsholo to add public transportation.

He said that it was strange for him to see a country that does not take care of its people like Botswana, failing to copy from its neighbour, South Africa.

“You can’t find a car from Lesotho, Swaziland or Botswana that can go and do local transportation of goods within South Africa. We are a country that manages affairs by crisis something that needs to be addressed with immediate attention for the benefit of citizens,” he said.

Ngwaketse West MP, Mephato Reatile shared the same sentiments as Moatlhodi stating that local companies funded by CEDA have collapsed because the government failed to support them despite having to repay loans.