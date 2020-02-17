Masunga speaking at the event PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Digitilisation continues to transform various economic sectors across developing countries including Botswana, bringing greater efficiencies, reducing costs and enhancing global connectivity.

Last week, the Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTCL), Botswana Fibre Networks (BoFiNet) and Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) hosted the Commonwealth Human Resource and ICT conference aimed at identifying solutions around digitisation and the Human Resources (HR) arena.

Themed ‘The Changing Shape of the Workforce’, the two-day conference was aimed at finding ways of leveraging ICT for effective HR strategies, anticipating future human resource challenges and ensuring that people remain relevant and uphold the best of work standards.

BTCL managing director, Anthony Masunga said the conference came at the most opportune time, noting that they must harness digital leadership to improve the workforce and their lives.

“We intend to find solutions and provide a platform to accelerate how best we can leverage ICT advancements to enhance human resources as we create industries of the future. Botswana has identified its people as its greatest asset,” he said.

The National Human Resource Development Strategy Office (NHRDS) through the establishment of Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) has a bold and ambitious agenda to enable people to harness

ICT and become globally competitive assets.

He said the search for a knowledge-based economy is embedded and intertwined with betterment for an efficient and effective human resource; extending possibilities for the advancement of the cause as a people.

“How can we use ICT to ensure that employees are continuously engaged, employable and continue to deliver high value,” he said.

Further Masunga challenged delegates to find working solutions that improve HR management whilst harnessing the power of ICT in the ever-changing dynamics of the 21st century workforce.

For her part general manager Traditional Services, Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago Carol David said diversity is needed in HR adding that it is important to recruit people with leadership skills.

“Agile strategy is needed in this era and research has shown that women are better leaders than men. Organisations that are women inclusive in the top management tends to have results,” she said.

She also urged delegates to harness ICT to reinforce their efforts and help change the entire mindset of the 21st century employee.