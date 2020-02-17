Elephants PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

PRESS RELEASE: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks, informs members of the public that there are five (5) elephants that were seen roaming in Southern District (Moatle and Mosepele between Kanye and Jwaneng).

Members of the public are therefore warned to be vigilant and exercise extra caution when moving around in these areas and are advised not to use herding dogs and rifles to scare them or make any form of noise as these will agitate them, as a

result make them dangerous to their lives.

Any sightings of those elephants or anything suspected to be such animals should be reported to the nearest Wildlife offices at 5441250 (Kanye), and 5889244 (Mabutsane), police at 999 or any government offices in the Southern district.