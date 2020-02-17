Women's conference

Femergy hosted their first annual women’s conference at Campers Exclusive on the eve of Valentine’s Day on Friday, which was held under the theme ‘Fix your crown moghel’.

Femergy is a joint venture between two women, Tina Gotlop and Aretha Marama, who are the brains behind the concept.

“We came up with the idea of hosting the conference as a way of celebrating the love among women along with trying to build a sense of sisterhood among the women,” Gotlop about the inspiration behind the inception of the event said. She said the event is also meant to cater for single women who usually spend Valentine’s Day on their own as a way to show them that they can also celebrate Valentine’s Day while single.

Gotlop said the event was a success and they were impressed by the turn out. She pointed out that there was a delay at the start of the proceedings due to some technical difficulties. She also said that they are looking to grow the event in future with the

prospect of it becoming a three-day conference.

One of the guest speakers, Onalenna ‘Nalie’ Kolobe from Kalahari Honey and owner of the Nalie Line of cosmetics had come to give a presentation on her products. She said she came to the event because she was moved by the prospect of women empowerment as she has such passion.

Mercy Kemotho, one of the attendees of the event said she believes the event is a good idea, which she will continue to support due to its nature and what it seeks to achieve. She said her excitement was the prospect of the issues that were going to be discussed at the event as she felt it would be a nice platform for heart to heart conversations with other women on issues that affect them. Campers Exclusive, Bernini, Dash Trends Magazine and Lake Net sponsored the event.