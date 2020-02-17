Morupisi and wife being taken to jail PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Magistrate Lenah Mokibe this morning committed the corruption case of the suspended Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP) Carter Morupisi and wife Pinny Morupisi to the High Court for trial. The move effectively sent Morupisi and wife to jail.

The couple’s lawyer, Busang Manewe, has meanwhile moved swiftly to file for bail pending trial at the High Court, a hearing that will be heard today at 2:30pm before Justice Gabriel Komboni.

Unlike other accused, Morupisi and wife left the Broadhurst Magistrate Court in an air-conditioned sedan heading for prison.

Morupisi is charged together with his wife and the company, R7 Group that the latter is the director of.

According to the charge sheet Morupisi is charged with three counts of abuse of office, acceptance of bribe by a public officer and money laundering while his wife is charged with only one count of money laundering.

The particulars of the offence are that on count one, which is abuse of office, Morupisi,

Banners

while employed as the PSP, authorised Capital Management Botswana (CMB) to administer the BPOPF funds as a private equity manager and obtained valuable consideration for himself and his wife’s company.

On count two, of acceptance of bribe contrary to Section 26 of Corruption and Economic Crime Act, Morupisi is accused of acting together with his wife in her personal capacity and as the director of R7 Group to receive valuable consideration to a Toyota Land Cruiser for himself and his wife’s company.

On the last count, which charges Morupisi’s wife also carries of money laundering, the particulars of the offence are that they acted together on or about May 15, 2017 and laundered P630,988.99, which amount was proceeds of crime.