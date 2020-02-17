Miscellaneous’ Zidane Kofa (in green) fights for the ball with Gaborone United striker, Kekaetswe Moloi PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Miscellaneous lost their 14th game of the league when they went down 2-0 to Gaborone United (GU) in a BTC Premiership encounter played at the National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Tse Nala remain rooted at the bottom of the log standings with nine points, but coach, Otsile ‘Chippa’ Koolese remains confident that they would avoid the chop.

“It is not over yet. We have not yet thrown in the towel. I believe with the games left we can make something out of them. There is not much deficit with the teams above us, so we are just going to give it all our best in the last remaining games and try to keep our (league) status. We still believe we can survive (the relegation),” Koolese said after the game.

Tse Nala came into the game oozing with confidence after recording their second win over Molepolole City Stars in the previous game.

But in front of a near empty capacity, it was the home side that controlled the proceedings from the start. Thatayaone Kgamanyane came close in the ninth minute when his free kick attempt was tipped over the bar. Three minutes later, he broke the deadlock after beating the onrushing goalkeeper to the bottom corner following a good pass from Rentse Keakabetse. In the 18th minute, the visitors tried to have a say of their own but GU goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko calmly thwarted Botsile Kebaikanye’s long-range effort. Two minutes later, the visitors’ goalkeeper, Kagiso Moganetsi was once again called into action and superbly saved Keakabetse’s attempt from inside the box.

Tse Nala were dealt an injury blow as Simon Mashadza was ferried off and Amos Nyoni replaced him on the hour mark.

Banners

Kgamanyane went down inside the box and the referee booked the attacker for simulation just before halftime. The Reds took a 1-0 lead into recess.

The second period did not start as the first as neither side created clear-cut goal chances in the early stages. The Reds’ latest recruit, Msani Thupa made his debut in the 66th minute coming on for Keakabetse.

The change sparked life into the game as two minutes later, Kekaetswe Moloi made it 2-0 beating the goalkeeper to the near post played by substitute, Lebopo Moremi. In the 71st minute, Obonwe Maome delivered a pass to Thupa but the latter’s effort went over the bar.

Thupa beat his man on the wing and set up Moloi who shot wide with the net wide open.

Two minutes later, Thupa missed another chance to mark his debut with a goal as his shot from inside the box went agonisingly wide.

The Reds bagged three points on the day with a consecutive two games clean sheet.

“I won but the performance was not good enough, the boys are better than that. Yes, I have won but I am not entirely happy with how we played,” GU’s interim coach Pontsho Moloi said after game.

The Teams:

GU: Phoko, Mothata Lucas, Kennedy Amutenya, Michael Tinye, Lesego Galenamotlhale, Keakabetse (Thupa), Maome (Joel Mogorosi), Kgamanyane, Baokeditswe Talane (Moremi), Moloi

Miscellaneous: Moganetsi, Onalenna Molelekwa, Onalethata Obopile, Lesego Kereedilwe, Zidane Kofa, Thabo Mosielele, Ernest Ngwaga, Mashadza (Nyoni), Aobakwe Tshobo, Molaodi Tlhalefang, Kebaikanye

Caution: Kgamanyane

GU 2 (Kgamanyane 12th, Moloi 68th)

Miscellaneous 0