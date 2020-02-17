Tumisang Orebonye (blue) of Township Rollers vying for the ball with Tshepiso Matshuba of Prisons XI PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

TLOKWENG: Tumisang Orebonye’s solitary strike helped Township Rollers move to the third position on the log with a 1-0 win over Prisons XI in a BTC Premiership game played at the Royal Aria Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Seven minutes into game, Tlhalefo Molebatsi failed to give Popa the lead after a brilliant solo run but saw his effort saved by the goalkeeper. Phenyo Molefhe on the other end shot over the crossbar from inside the box before Galabye Moyana had his free kick parried over the bar on the 12th and 15th minutes respectively. Popa enjoyed a larger share of the ball possession but failed to open the scores as the teams went into the break level at 0-0 after a rather uninspiring first half.

Percy More shot over the bar three minutes into the second half as the visitors looked to get in front early on. Popa were gifted a goal after Dues Bukenya headed into Orebonye’s path and the striker did not make any mistake and slotted home in the 61st minute.

Popa’s new recruit, Bame Morwalela was given a debut coming on for Motsholetsi Sikele. He nearly created an impact a few minutes after on coming on, dribbling past two defenders

only for the end product to fall into the goalkeeper’s hands. Orebonye could have made it 2-0 but his effort hit the crossbar. Popa’s chase for another goal was thwarted by the visitors’ resolute defence and settled for slender win.

“We always want to win games and today we achieved that, so I am very pleased with that. We are always looking for small improvements. We had a very good game last week and today we had another successful game, so we are going well right,” Rollers’ coach Frank Nuttall said after the game. His counterpart, Prisons’ Sepheko Motlhagodi rued a defensive blunder for his team’s loss.

The Teams:

Rollers: Kabelo Dambe, Kamogelo Matsabu, Simisane Mathumo, Arnold Mampori, Galabye Moyana, Ofentse Nato, Mothusi Cooper, Lemponye Tshireletso (Kago Monyake), Motsholetsi Sikele (Morwalela), Orebonye (Ivan Mbowa)

Prisons: Bakang Methole, Modiredi Matebgu, Tumo Lebanna (Kebatshabile Manthe), Tshepiso Matshuba, Dues Bukenya, Oteng Kenaope, Tshwanelo Mojanaga, More, Karabo Setoutwe, Phenyo Molefhe (Martin Opolot), Mokuye Shakambayo

Caution: Sikele

Rollers 1 (Orebonye 61st)

Prisons 0