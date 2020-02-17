Softball league action between Gideon Warriors and BMC Rivals on Saturday PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The much-anticipated league match between BDF IX and Police IX scheduled for this past Friday night had to be cancelled following a protest by umpires.

The protest was due to unpaid wages by the Botswana Softball Association (BSA).

“The officials wanted to be paid their allowances. The amount that they get is also overtaken by events. It is high time something is done to increase that amount from P50,” said one official on condition of anonymity.

Southern zone manager, Kelebogile Ditsele told Monitor Sport that the issue falls under the portfolio of the Technical Development Officer (TDO).

She said her role was to release the fixtures. In the end, the two sides played a friendly match.

Police coach, Phibion Tawina said they were disappointed by the cancellation of the game.“Imagine all the preparations that we had done ahead of the clash. It is a big blow and now we have to wait for the games to be rescheduled,” he said.

BDF coach, Lieutenant Colonel James Moremedi said they were looking forward to serious competition for both men and women from their opponents.

He said they had prepared well and ready to give their supporters what they had expected.

Efforts to get a comment from BSA TDO, Molekane Bokhutlo were fruitless after he failed to respond to communication from this publication.

Meanwhile, league games continued on Saturday. BMC Rivals claimed an easy 6-0 victory

against Gideon Warriors from Metsimotlhabe.

Warriors were the first to bat, but failed to score a run. Obakeng Matapeng broke the ice for BMC in the 15th minute.

From there the game went into a slow mode as the two sides struggled to register runs. As the game came towards the end, BMC was able to recover and scored five more runs through Oemeleng Maphane, Bogogi Moreri, Boikhutso Letlhomo and Matapeng.

Speaking to Monitor Sport, Warriors coach, Boitshepo Kgotleng said the game plan was to prove to their opponents that despite being a small team, they could give them a run for their money.

“I am proud of the boys because they played according to instructions even though we lost 6-0.

Last season it was bad but this time around I told my players that other teams undermine us so let us go there and stop that mentality. BMC were using strong pitcher because they realised we meant business,” he said.

Kgotleng said he would like to have more experienced players in the team who can guide the youngsters that he has.

Other results: Men: Gata 7-0 Dinare. women: Dinare 5-4 Wells. men: Wells 9-2 Dinare. Women: Titans 7-4 Panthers. Men: Panthers 4-1 Blue Angels.