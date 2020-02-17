Morupule Wanderers' Gosaitse Manuel tries to beat Notwane's Sthembiso Mbuqe with speed during the two sides' league encounter on Friday night PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Notwane beat Morupule Wanderers 2-0 in a BTC Premiership match played at Molepolole Sports Complex on Friday evening to move a step away from the relegation zone.

The win moved Notwane to position 12 with 16 points from 19 league games and four points away from the relegation bracket.

Kickoff for the game was initially scheduled for 7pm, however, the match started almost two hours later due to the malfunctioning of the floodlights.

Notwane started off the better side and could have gotten an early goal, but Raymond Israel shot straight at the goalkeeper inside the box in the eighth minute.

Notwane came close again in the 21st minute through Thato Mogorosi, who skied his kick following a good quick counter attack.

With the home side enjoying possession, they got the opener in the 25th minute when Tshepo Malgas timely met Kereng Mpeteng’s well weighted cross from the right.

Notwane took advantage of Wanderer’s possession turnover mounting numerous attacks through Malgas, Boyo Lechaena, and Terry Mbuqe.

Notwane nearly got the second goal just before the break when striker Thabiso Boti found himself unmarked inside the box, but his headed effort sailed over. The home side was happy to go for recess leading.

After the break, Notwane continued where they left off, enjoying a sustained ball possession with Mbuqe pulling the strings in the midfield.

His combination with Lechaena and Malgas troubled Wanderers defenders, who seemed

to be having a good day at the office.

Their sustained efforts paid off in the 60th minute when an unmarked Boti scored a beautiful header at the far post after a good play from the right.

The goal proved to be the last nail in Wanderers’ coffin, as the match ended 2-0 in favour of Notwane.

After the match Notwane coach Oupa Kowa said they played a good game. He said, with Morupule playing long balls, they had to use their speed to beat them. He said they were currently taking it one game at a time.

“We lost two and won two, so its work in progress. Hopefully, we have will move up the log. I am happy that the players understood when we talked to them,” he said.

The losing coach Dragojlo Stanojlovic was very unhappy with the way his charges applied themselves. Drago said they will regroup and prepare to win the next match.

The teams:

Notwane: Thomas Manyelela, Mpeteng, Katlego Koobake, Gift Mwaorere, Keiponye Mphoyamodimo, Mogorosi, Malgas, Lechaena, Boti, Mbuqe, Israel

Morupule Wanderers: Kaelo Joseph, Oabile Bathusi, Shanganani Ngada, Tshephang Boithatelo, Leteng Legopelo, Mponang Mponang, Master Masitara, Comfort Dikupa, Khumoetsile Kufigwa, Katlego Ralegoreng, Tumelo Mazebedi

Notwane 2 (Malgas 25th, Boti 60th)

Wanderers 0