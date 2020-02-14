Nef-Aid Solutions will host a Luncheon on Ethical Leadership at Cresta Lodge on February 21, 2020.

The Luncheon, for executives, managers, business people, entrepreneurs, and those at different levels of leadership in the public sector, seeks to help companies provide better services to their clientele. It will feature a presentation by Professor Cameron A. Batmanghlich who is globally regarded as The Guru of Ethical Leadership.

The presentation will explore, analyse and explain the theory and practice of Ethical Leadership. Attendees will receive a signed copy of Prof. Batmanghlich’s book entitled Why Leaders Fail Ethically. The professor explained that the Luncheon would benefit attendees as there will also be a question and answer session, adding that the event will provide a platform for different stakeholders to mingle and network. Batmanghlich also said the importance of Ethical Leadership couldn’t be overemphasised, explaining that the benefits of adopting the practice will actually produce good results for any institution regardless of the industry they are in.

Explaining Ethical Leadership in simple terms, Batmanghlich said it encompasses all types of Leadership practices. He explained that a leader who practices Ethical Leadership takes other people’s feelings into consideration, avoids abusing power, does not lead people by lying to them or hiding information from the employees, nor would he or she use manipulative practices on employees. Ethical Leadership seeks absolute welfare for employees.

Batmanghlich stated that it is common knowledge that

many governments around the world, are struggling with corruption and theft by employees, issues, which he explains, can be eliminated or curbed through the practice of Ethical Leadership.

He added that Ethical Leadership should be an integral part of a manager’s leadership style regardless of the style of leadership that particular leader has adopted. While certain entities such as security forces may practise more of an authoritative style of leadership, Professor Batmanghlich explained that a leader can reprimand and be a tough leader without, insulting/belittling, bullying or manipulating employees.

He said it has been proven that employees who are mistreated at their place of work end up becoming disloyal, some may even start engaging in unbecoming behavior such as stealing from the company, or become less and less productive, and finally miss work, on a regular basis. He said managers who do not treat employees in a respectful ethical way are likely to get more sick leaves as employees no longer enjoy going to work, and may seek ways of staying away from the office.

Professor Batmanghlich who is a full Professor in Leadership disclosed that 20% of the proceeds from the Luncheon will go towards a charity organisation, which seeks to move mothers and their children from homelessness to housing in times of need.