In celebrating Black History Month, US Embassy in Botswana will on February 29, 2019 bring California-based artist, educator and author Daniel Hopkins also known as “Mr Maxx Moses” to Botswana for two weeks to collaborate with local artists.

The was announced by the embassy this week on its official Facebook page. “Mr Maxx Moses will collaborate with local artists in support of a knowledge based economy and youth empowerment.”

He will be in Botswana as part of the America on the Move project and during his stay he will be working with youth on various projects ranging from murals to creative workshops.

Maxx Moses is an American artist with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and minor in fine art. He takes pride in his work touching elements of spiritual and artist voice in our modern and ever changing world.

He has participated in numerous mural and educational workshops for all ages around the world including Zimbabwe in the past decade.

Mr. Maxx Moses’s artwork promotes an environment of longevity, growth, wholeness, and spiritual well being.

The viewer is instilled with an overall feeling of peace and serenity as they derive the value of his paintings.

Awareness centres, therapeutic facilities, and spas embellished with this artist’s work have received awards for beautification, experienced increased enrollment, and inspired several published articles.

As a professor, his curriculum is innovative, engaging, and geared toward student success. Mr. Maxx Moses’s insightfulness inspires young minds while his experience motives people to act. His encouragement sustains the discouraged and guides them towards achievement.

Mr. Maxx Moses’s work also known as Pose 2 brings liveliness, a prestige, and an overall attractiveness that enhances any home, business, or studio.

Quality, imagination, timeliness, and customer satisfaction are the codes that Pose2 stands behind. Conceptualizing your ideas and realizing your dreams is his specialty. Any surface, flat

or 3D, of any size can be painted in any location by using materials and industrial spray equipment that allows for almost any project you can imagine. Pose 2 is a professional and an innovator within the graffiti and street art industry.

Writing his name on the New York City subways is where Mr. Maxx Moses began his spray paint journey. And SUNY Brockport College is where he began to merge Fine art and street art into his own evolutionary style.

Maxx Moses considers himself a Concrete Alchemist, transforming blank walls into objects of beauty and inspiration.

He mixes the energetic shapes and colors of Wild Style lettering with surrealism and his ancestral path. For Maxx Moses, painting is a process of self-discovery an endless mission of color depth and unknowing.

In the past the US government brought arts professionals to Botswana through The Arts Envoy Program. The program shares the best of the US arts community with the world to foster cross-cultural understanding and collaboration and to demonstrate shared values and aspirations.

American arts professionals including performing artists, visual artists, poets, playwrights, theatrical and film directors, curators, and others travel overseas to conduct workshops, give performances, and mentor young people. Programs seek to connect with international publics who might not otherwise have the opportunity to engage with American arts professionals.

Black History Month is an annual observation that commemorates the history and achievements of members of the black community. Black History Month, celebrated in February each year, is a time to recognize the central role African Americans have played in US history.