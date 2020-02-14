This is the first ever naughty version of the Women’s Conference to be hosted in Botswana

Femergy and Fashion Passion Promotions brings the debut Annual Women’s Conference today at Campus Exclusive (Molapo Crossing) from 4pm till late.

The event, a first of its kinds, will feature performances from female DJs and the guest speakers include the founder of Motswana Woman Moral Education Specialist, Rachel Matshaba, founder of Ariel Image Consultancy, Kate Leboile and founder of Nalie Brands Nalie Kolobe.

There will also be appearances by June Seisa of Lakenet (PTY) LTD and Miss Tourism International Botswana 2019 Abigai Jansen.

It is aimed at women empowerment and celebrating Valentine’s Day. Its main purpose is to empower women by equipping them with knowledge and power to take charge of their lives and also building a sisterhood,” one of the event organisers, Tshegofatso Gofamodimo said in an interview. She added that the conference also caters

for those who spend Valentine’s Day alone and encourages them that being single does not imply loneliness.

“The event is in collaboration with many youth female brands like female DJs, image consultants, sexologists, motivational speakers, cyber-bullying survivors and others.

As a whole, this is a package of women empowerment and entertainment, and also men are welcome to support and be part of the entertainment,” she highlighted.

Gofamodimo said they are looking forward to working with women from all walks of life. “We look forward to addressing issues of health, sexuality, girl hatred, cyber bulling, name shaming, self esteem etc. The event is free admission, cocktails and colourful ciders will be on special,” she concluded.

Campers Xclusive Gaborone, Dash Trends Magazine and Lakenet Pty Ltd sponsor the 1st Annual Women’s Conference.