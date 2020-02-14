Enyatseng said the particular session of BANANA CLUB seeks to explore issues around queer sex, consent, pleasure and sexual health

Local ARTvism blog Bananaemoji.com will host the third instalment and first of its 2020 edition of BANANA CLUB.

The platform is aimed at informing, inspiring and engaging with various key publics in an effort to lead a relevant and dynamic conversations.

The third club session will delve into the topic “Sexual Health and Wellbeing in the LGBTQI+ Community” on February 22, 2020. The BANANA CLUB is open to anyone but priority is given to marginalised voices. Registration to attend the club meeting is free.

However places are limited, and so must be secured in advance by emailing tenyatseng@gmail.com. Details of venue will be shared via email upon registration. The event is a safe space for those in attendance to share their experiences.

Speaking on the choice of theme, the event organiser, Tanlume Enyatseng said the particular session of BANANA CLUB seeks to explore issues around queer sex, consent, pleasure and sexual health and wellbeing in the LGBTQI+ community in hopes of encouraging people to think differently about sex in an environment that is truly inclusive.

“Sexual health is a fundamental human right and we believe in equal access for all people irrespective of gender or sexuality. BANANA CLUB remains committed to changing the narrative that the queer community is difficult to reach;

we ask instead where the gaps in knowledge are, what type of interventions will address them and work with communities to create culturally specific interventions,” he said.

Enyatseng added that BANANA CLUB welcomes the support of allies that agree with its manifesto and wish to work with them to achieve a certain aim. “The session is split into two halves; one being dedicated to sharing personal experience, with each participant free to contribute as much or as little as they want. The second half is dedicated to questions and answers,” he revealed. Enyatseng was quick to indicate that with the help of the community, BANANA CLUB wants to pinpoint where health institutions and practitioners are failing LGBTQ+ people and propose ways that might remedy this. The session will be documented as part of a research process.

“As BANANA CLUB we seek to challenge dominant narratives and create a space in which the queer community can discuss freely.

When we share our stories, we foster visibility and wipe out myths.

The visibility that comes from different people sharing experiences, queering and disrupting views of the world, is a celebration of plurality,” he concluded.