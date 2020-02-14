Dikgang said their concept is to bring together Africans, celebrate fashion and culture

After hosting a series of events in Kgatleng, Masa Gardens in Rasesa will put up yet another thrilling occasion on April 4, 2020.

Although the event clashes with Franco’s much-anticipated Soul Fill Up festival, one of the organisers of the former, Thoko Ratsatsi is adamant that a lot of people have promised to grace the event considering that the picnic is a day outing.

“We are targeting everyone from Kgatleng and the surrounding areas including Gaborone. Usually, when we host events we expect more than a thousand people.

But since we have a competitor, we expect people to come to our event before they head to the stadium,” he revealed.

Ratsatsi also said the picnic was a family affair, therefore people can bring along their children.

“We want to raise awareness about African culture and also promote it. Through the African wear, we want to preserve our heritage,” he said. Ratsatsi also indicated that the event was previously hosted as a cultural festival, but they had to change it to attract more attendees.

“We re-branded it

to fashion and music, therefore we will have entertainment from local artists like Nono and Mafitlhakgosi,” he said.

For her part, the event brainchild Lebonetse Dikgang said compared to similar functions out there, the picnic was already born out of something cultural before they re-branded it.

“Our concept is to bring together Africans, celebrate fashion, culture and make everyone feel at home,” she highlighted.

Dikgang also said they expected people to attend the event wearing African attire, but it did not mean they would not be allowed into the event if they did not put on such clothes. She said going forward, the intention is host the event annually.

Dikgang promised that they will add various activities to the event and make it more African. Early bird ticket costs P70, normal ticket is sold at P80 while P100 will get you in at the gate. Tickets are available at Webtickets.