Mmegi requests to live stream parliamentary proceedings

STAFF WRITER Thursday, February 13, 2020
Parliament PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
Mmegi this morning wrote to the Clerk of National Assembly Barbara Dithapo requesting for permission to live stream parliamentary proceedings on its Mmegi social media platforms.

In his letter to Dithapo, Mmegi editor Oarabile Mosikare said the publication sincerely believe that the parliamentary proceedings are of national importance and public interest in this era of 4th Industrial Revolution and electorate should watch live the performance of their elected representatives in Parliament.

“There is no doubt in our minds that live streaming the proceedings of Parliament will not only be good for transparency, but will be a great service to members of the general public as they follow proceedings unfolding in real time.  Kindly be advised that if you turn down our proposal we will

apply to the High Court to have it done,” he wrote. Dithapo is expected to respond to the letter very soon turning down the requesting citing some parliamentary standing orders.

In December 2019 Dikgang Publishing Company, publishers of Mmegi made history  when it was permitted to live stream on its digital platform the elections petitions proceedings at the Gaborone High Court and the Court of Appeal.

This was after the publication made application to broadcast the legal arguments presented by the parties, oral evidence and including the delivery of the rulings or judgments in the cases.

