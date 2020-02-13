 
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Police call public to identify an unknown dead man

STAFF WRITER Thursday, February 13, 2020
The Botswana Police Service (BPS) appeals to members of the public to go and identify the body of an unknown man who was found hanging from a tree.

In a spot announcement, BPS Public Relations Officer , Dipheko Motube said the body of a middle-aged man is currently at Pule mortuary in Gaborone West Industrial. He stated that the deceased was found hanging from a tree at Block 7 in Gaborone on

Sunday.

Dipheko also said the man is light in complexion with dreadlocks and he was wearing dark blue jeans, a brown jacket and white vans shoes. Any information about the deceased can be communicated to Sir Seretse Khama International Airport Police Station.

