The Botswana Police Service (BPS) appeals to members of the public to go and identify the body of an unknown man who was found hanging from a tree.
In a spot announcement, BPS Public Relations Officer , Dipheko Motube said the body of a middle-aged man is currently at Pule mortuary in Gaborone West Industrial. He stated that the deceased was found hanging from a tree at Block 7 in Gaborone on
Dipheko also said the man is light in complexion with dreadlocks and he was wearing dark blue jeans, a brown jacket and white vans shoes. Any information about the deceased can be communicated to Sir Seretse Khama International Airport Police Station.