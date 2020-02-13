Police preliminary findings 'discount' foul play

FRANCISTOWN: Police in Serowe are still awaiting post-mortem results to determine if there indeed was foul play in relation to the death of a 39-year-old Paje man found hanging from a tree last month.

However, Serowe police station commander Oteng Poloko said that preliminary investigations point to suicide. Paje falls within the jurisdiction of Serowe Police Station.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the man might have hung himself,” Poloko told Mmegi.

Residents in the village have maintained that they suspect foul play. The deceased had gone missing last December only to be discovered hanging from a tree on January 13 this year. He was found near Sebabi cattlepost, six kilometres away from the village.

After he was discovered, villagers attacked the headman at his home vandalising his property.

They said that they suspected

that the headman might have killed the deceased and that he must have colluded with other men the villagers had attacked before he managed to flee.

In self-defence, the headman shot and severely injured four men in the attack.

“The four men have since been released from hospital. They are recovering very well and also assisting the police with investigations. They are among 39 people who attacked the headman and are assisting us with investigations,” he said.

Poloko said that no one yet has been charged in relation to the unrest that occurred last month.