Mogalakwe Mogalakwe PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Today marks the end of the 90-day window prescribed by the Electoral Act to complete all the petitions of the 2019 General Elections.

Currently, the Gaborone High Court lawyers and three judges are racing against time and the slow wheels of justice to conclude the only remaining case that of Mogakakwe Mogalakwe against Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and another.

Mogalakwe, who was a candidate for Alliance for Progressives (AP), is contesting the outcome of the Mosolotshane-Moralane ward in the Shoshong constituency.

Justices Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe, Omphemetse Motumise and Itumeleng

Banners

Segopolo are presiding over the case and would be expected to make a ruling concerning the continuation of the case if it could not be concluded today.

Kesebelwang Gaorongwe of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) won Mosolotshane/Moralane ward with 674 votes to Mogalakwe’s 637. The other candidate, Lucas Mokalake of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) trailed behind with 264 votes.