FRANCISTOWN: Tonota FC chairperson, Lebogang Supang has said the decision to play their FA Cup clash against Township Rollers in Tonota is a way of honouring the club’s supporters.

Tonota take on Rollers in the Round of 32 in the Orange FA Cup on February 22, 2020. Last week, the club confirmed the match would be played in Tonota. Initially the club said that the match was likely to be staged in Francistown.

However, after ‘looking at various factors’ the team has decided to play the match in Tonota.

“Playing Township Rollers in Tonota will be a significant milestone for the team and the village. Taking the match to Tonota will also be one way of honouring our supporters for the generosity they have always shown to us,” Supang said.

“Our goal is to progress to the next stage

of the competition although we acknowledge that it will not be easy. Rollers are not used to playing on a hard surface. We believe we can upset them if we play in Tonota.”

He said taking the match to Francistown would also have meant the possibility of generating income from gate takings.

“FA cup matches are usually played as double headers in Francistown. This ultimately means that gate takings are shared amongst teams that use the venue on the day of the match. Sharing gate takings means that there is a possibility of us making very little money as compared to playing in Tonota,” he said.