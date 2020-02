First Lady Neo Masisi is expected to officiate at the mens conference PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Botswana Police Service (BPS) will host men's conference dubbed 'Pitso ya Borre' on February 14, 2020 at Molepolole Bus Rank.

According to a press statement from the police, Pitso ya Borre is a campaign against Gender Based Violence (GBV) and First Lady Neo Masisi is expected to officiate at the event.

“Currently

Banners

the BPS has embarked on GBV campaigns which started on the February 10 to 14, 2020. The campaign targets schools, cattle posts, shebeens, bars and churches,” said the police.