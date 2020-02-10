The Sebina brothers. PIC. KENNEDY RAMOKONE

A ruling in which the Kegone Sebina and Tshepho Sebina pleaded with Extension 2 Magistrate Batho Kgerethwa to rescind the search and seizure warrant obtained in February 2019 by the Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) in relations to their companies has been postponed to Friday.

The ruling was expected to be delivered last week Monday but was postponed to last week Friday only to be rescheduled for today. Today Kgerethwa was not available in Court and the matter was postponed to Friday again.

The search and seizure warrant was related to Tshepho Tile Products, TTP, Estate

Construction and Estate Property Investments that are owned by Kegone and Tshepho Sebina.

Supporting the application in court a year ago, Magosi made it clear that the investigations then being carried out were directed against all those suspected to be associated with Isaac Kgosi, the former DIS boss.