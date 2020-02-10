The iconic Yarona FM music awards (YAMAS) are back with a bang as an eventful package is anticipated on April 25 for all expected guests and participants.

This year marks the sixth edition of the star-studded event officially launched on Thursday at a VIP launch party at Cigar Lounge in Phakalane, under the theme “Fabulous”.

In attendance were founder and chairperson of Yarona FM, Percy Raditladi, the station’s management, members of the media, celebrities and top social media influencers.

“This time around, the YAMAS are back with a number of interesting surprises which will be unveiled during the awards ceremony,” said Yarona FM marketing manager, Kutlwano Monnamoncho. Monnamoncho further said the Yarona FM team was working tirelessly to make sure that this year’s event becomes one to remember. Popular radio personality, Loungo Andre Pitse, jokingly added that the event would start on time, contrary to last year’s event.

This year’s top nominees for the various categories are expected at the glamorous awards ceremony. There are a total of 15 categories and quite a few popular names came up during the announcement.

Fresh Mafia Entertainment (FME) scooped two nominations for best collaboration and best RnB single, while Dolly the Dj is the only female Dj nominated for best hip hop Dj of the year.

Other popular

names making waves in the nominations yet again this year are Veezo View, Ban T, Scar and Vee Mampeezy. The list goes on with new names such as Jordan Moozy and Khoisan after being nominated for best new comer. “The selection of these nominees was not an easy one because the competition was tight, and our selectors were looking at various factors such as quality of music, chart rankings, talent and online streams just to mention a few,” Monnamoncho said.

The purpose of the YAMAS has always been to recognise, empower and honour local artists for the role they play in shaping the Botswana music industry. Winners will be selected through a mobile voting system, to encourage fairness. Gaborone International Convention Centre has always in the past been the venue of choice for the glamorous occasion, but this year’s awards will be held at the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Centre.

The change of venue is mainly influenced by the popularity the event has gained over the years, with 3, 000 people expected to attend, hence the need for a bigger venue.