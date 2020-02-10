The annual Miss Millenium pageant received a huge financial boost ahead of main event. Mascom Wireless pumped P70, 000 into the event’s coffers.

The actual event takes place this Saturday at Millenium Jazz Restaurant in Mogoditshane.

Speaking at the media briefing on Thursday, Miss Millenium 2008, Felicity Bogatsu said although they have received support from different establishments, the arrival of Mascom on their shores has been the first in which they received a significant cash boost.

Bogatsu was the first Millennium queen when the event kicked off in 2008. The event has produced 11 others thereafter.

This Saturday, 10 contestants will battle it out for this year’s crown before a panel of judges that include poet, Berry Heart.

Bogatsu said the main objective of the reigning queen is to embark on a project that will generate income to help those in need.

She also said all the previous queens have their

Banners

own projects.

The 2010 queen, Theresa Hirschfield said they are facing challenges with regard to their projects in that they are not able to generate enough income for the needy.

She said in Moshaneng, she found an old woman who stayed with 23 children who were desperately in need of help.

She pleaded with good Samaritans to come on board so that she can help the family have their own water pump in the yard.

She said the old woman was currently unwell and needed all the assistance.

Popular music promoter, Zenzele Hirschfield revealed that local jazz queen, Punah Gabasiane will be amongst the entertainers.

She also said dignitaries will include Mogoditshane legislator, Tumiso Rakgare who is also the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development.