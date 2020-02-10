Township Rollers midfielder, Mothusi Cooper controls the ball as his side survived against BDF XI yesterday PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

LOBATSE: Township Rollers reached the final of this season’s edition of the Mascom Top 8 with a 3-2 aggregate score over BDF XI.

Popa carried a 3-1 lead into the second leg played at the Lobatse Sports Complex. But had to endure a 1-0 defeat to the hosts on Sunday afternoon.

Just four minutes into the game, Rollers midfielder, Lemponye Tshireletso linked up with striker, Tumisang Orebonye but the latter headed wide. Two minutes later, Godiraone Modingwane gave BDF the lead with a shot from outside the box, making it 3-2 on aggregate. The goal instilled confidence in the Army Boys but it was Popa who came closest to getting a goal few minutes later.

Onkarabile Ratanang hit the crossbar from a free-kick on the 18th minute. Ratanang again came close on the half-hour mark but his shot was parried away by BDF XI goalkeeper, Tumiso Mashakola. Two minutes to the break, Tlhalefo Molebatsi sliced past two defenders, but his shot was saved by the goalminder. Matebele held a 1-0 lead to the half-time break. In the second-half, Tumisang Orebonye came close twice but on both occasions, his headed effort went wide. Khunwane had his long range parried over bar on the 70thminute.

After chances poured in for Rollers, Molebatsi had his shot saved by the keeper while Orebonye headed agonisingly wide from a corner on the

72nd minute. The host were reduced to a man down after Onkabetse Seforo received a second booking. Rollers for the last five minutes maintained their possession to book a place in the final.

“It was a very tough match. I am happy for everyone who is involved with the club. But it says a lot of which side had the better attempts at goal. We tried, but they made it hard for us on the day,” Rollers’ coach, Frank Nuttall said after the game. His counterpart, Letang Kgengwenyane was left ‘half-happy’ after his side bowed out of the cup.

“I am half-happy. We did everything, but we could not proceed to the next round. We wanted to get the two goals but we could not. I’m half-happy with how we did today,” he said.

The Teams:

BDF: Tumiso Mashakola, Goitseone Kusane, Onkgopolotse Tsimako, Thabiso Khunwane, Onkabetse Seforo, Moagi Mokomeng, Keeagile Kobe (Sphiwe Matlala), Godiraone Modingwane, Moatlhodi Ralesotla (Serati Semadi), Godfrey Tauyatswala, Oratile Taunyane (Pelontle Lerole)

Rollers: Kabelo Dambe, Kamogelo Matsabu, Simisane Mathumo, Arnold Mampori, Onkarabile Ratanang, Mothusi Cooper, Ivan Mbowa, Edwin Moalosi (Motsholetsi Sikele), Tlhalefo Molebatsi, Lemponye Tshireletso (Kago Monyake), Tumisang Orebonye

Caution: Seforo, Ratanang, Matsabu

Dismissal: Seforo

BDF 1 (Modingwane 6th)

Rollers 0