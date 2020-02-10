The past Botswana Bowling Association president, Kitso Robert (left) with the current president, John Gabarutwe at the annual general meeting on Saturday PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Botswana Bowling Association (BBA) has ushered in new leadership during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Gaborone Club over the weekend.

Following the development, Kitso Robert bowed out after being at the helm of the association for 12 years. He gave way to his deputy, John Gaborutwe who was unopposed during the elections. Robert was endorsed as a BBA life member.

Meanwhile, the position of the vice president remains vacant. Ookeditse Lekang of

Orapa club was re-elected as the competition secretary beating Remmy

Kebapetse of Jwaneng club to the post. Marea Modutlwa of Gaborone club had a walk in the park beating George Kien of Phikwe who sought re-election.

Speaking at the event, Robert started by informing the bowlers to focus on membership recruitment, especially the youth.

“There was a decline in the membership of Francistown last year when members relocated to other parts of the country due to the closure of mines. But the club has managed to pick up the pieces and they are now stable,” he said.

He said Jwaneng remained a beckon of hope and it should be the centre of excellence for bowling. He said the club has good facilities and talent. However, Robert said the standards were dropping because the club was not winning the Haskins Cup by far.

Robert

said Phikwe club was the casualty when BCL Mine was shut down.

He said the shut down had massive impact on the members and the club was currently struggling to make ends meet. Regarding Lobatse club, Robert said it would be difficult to bring it to life without members.

“We are in the process of starting up Maun and Serowe clubs. The latter is already at an advanced stage, spade work has been done and we are at a level of submitting plans to relevant authorities for land allocation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Robert raised concern about disregard to deadlines. He said it was embarrassing for clubs not to submit a team for a tournament before a deadline.

For his part, the treasurer Mervyn Mitchell said BBA books were currently with the auditor. Therefore he was not able to provide summary of the tournaments costs. He said the report would be provided at the next meeting. Meanwhile, Jwaneng D team yesterday won the 2020 Rose bowl mixed fours tournament. The second position went to Phikwe while Orapa B settled for the third position. The tournament was sponsored by Letshego Botswana.