FRANCISTOWN: Women football leaders have been urged not to shun the idea of working with men if they want to significantly improve women football across the country.

The call was made by the women representative in the Botswana Football Association BFA) National Executive Committee (NEC), Tsoseletso Magang at Francistown Old Stadium on Saturday.

Magang was officially launching the Francistown Regional Football Association Women’s league sponsorship. The league is sponsored by Jacaranda English Medium School.

Magang also said women tend to sideline men who want to be part of women football under the pretext that they want to empower themselves (women) to effectively run the game.

“This mentality is wrong (shunning the idea of working with men). Men can bring in a lot of experience from men’s football that can help grow women’s game. Men’s football has been in existence for a long time. Women can enhance their football and build strong structures by working with men because they (men) have long been in the game,” Magang said.

Magang called on women to invest more in training that can help them to effectively run the game.

“You should not shy away from attending administration and coaching courses meant to enhance the women’s game. Showing eagerness to learn can attract more support from key organisations such as FIFA.

FIFA now recognises women’s football and will be willing to come on board to

strongly support women football in the country if there is commitment to develop the game,” noted Magang.

Meanwhile, FRAFA women’s football league vice chairperson, Motlalepula Bakani said that despite the P40, 000 cash injected by Jacaranda to run the league this season, the league was still in shambles owing to lack of resources. “We do not have equipment such as playing kits and administration funds to run the league.

Even the grounds we play in are not proper for a girl child. Lack of well-trained referees is also prevalent in our league. We often rely on good Samaritans to officiate at our games something which is demoralising our players,” she said.

The playing grounds where many women games are played are also not up to scratch and expose players to danger according to Bakani. She added that the transfer of players in the league is also not well coordinated and often leads to disputes among teams.

In response to Bakani, Magang noted that the association would urgently address the need for more equipment.

She said that lack of equipment deserved urgent attention. She also reaffirmed the association’s commitment to improve other challenges faced by FRAFA women’s football league very timely.