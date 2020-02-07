Motlhabani

PALAPYE: The Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) and Serious Crime Squad operatives this week detained the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) information and publicity secretary Justice Motlhabani in connection with the Bank of Botswana (BoB) P100 billion scandal.

Security agents from Gaborone detained Motlhabani for two hours at the Palapye police station on Wednesday morning. A DIS operative (name withheld) claimed they were addressing issues of fake BPF social media pages that he said were used inappropriately.

The security agent was informing the Palapye BPF leadership that had converged outside the police station after the release of Motlhabani. The BPF leaders had to come to support their colleague.On the contrary, Motlhabani dismissed the security agents’ fake accounts investigation claims. He confirmed he was detained and questioned about information on Jako Hubona.

The information was leaked to the social media and the authorities suspected the BPF spokesperson was responsible. Hubona is the alleged originator of the Bank of Botswana P100 billion affidavit that has been reported in the media recently. Hubona’s life is alleged to be under threat with reports that there are plans to eliminate him.

The agents suspected

Banners

Motlhabani had access to the information that Hubona’s life was under threat and the details on his alleged threatened security.

The information apparently was classified, and the BPF’s information and publicity secretary, and the public should have not had access to it.

“It is true I was kept by the Serious Crime Squad and the DIS, whom according to the interrogations had indicated that they demanded certain information that I didn’t have on Hubona relating to the P100 billion that allegedly disappeared from Bank of Botswana,” he said.

He continued: “They also wanted to know how did I know he had been provided with bodyguards. According to them they said I should not have access to such information. I don’t know who leaked the information on social media, and I wouldn’t want to get into further details because it is a very sensitive issue that is still under investigation”.