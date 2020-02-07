FRANCISTOWN: Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) officially opened its office in Francistown over the weekend.

When opening the office, the minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Peggy Serame said the office will make a significant economic impact in the city and surrounding areas.

“Let me take this opportunity to commend BITC for a job well done in setting up this office. I believe the business community appreciates this initiative, which has cut the travel costs to Gaborone to access services. It is worth noting that the Francistown office serves as a one-stop business centre for the city and its surrounding areas as far as the Selebi-Phikwe Economic Diversification Unit (SPEDU) region and Orapa/Letlhakane,” an ecstatic Serame said.

Serame said the office has been open since March 2019.

“I am therefore happy to report that since it being set up, a total of 35 aftercare visits have been conducted by the Francistown office. Out of these companies, a total of P93.4 million has been invested towards expansion, generating a total of 92 jobs. These were recorded across the various sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and hospitality. In addition to the aftercare visits, the office went further to facilitate a total of 50 government

authorisations,” Serame added.

Chief executive officer of BITC, Keletsositse Olebile said it has been BITC’s strong wish since its launch in 2012 to spread its services to Francistown.

“We are very happy that finally our wishes have become a reality as evidenced by the opening of this service centre, which will serve and enable businesses in Francistown and other business centres in the northern parts of Botswana,” Olebile said.

The Mayor of Francistown, Godisang Radisigo thanked BITC for having seen it fit to finally open an office in the country’s northern city.

“I want to once again thank BITC for taking this bold step to come and set up in Francistown. It is our hope that going forward, we will start to see some other organisations doing the same, whether private or state owned,” Radisigo said.

When giving closing remarks, the Vice President of Business Botswana (North) Humphrey Nawa said the opening of the office was a step in the right direction.

“We have been praying for this office to be opened and we are very happy that our prayers have been finally answered,” an elated Nawa said.