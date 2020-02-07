Dr. Matsheka also said the government is also committed to promoting the growth and preservation of the arts and culture PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

With a focus on the promotion of private sector-led growth and job creation, the government has once again reiterated its commitment to invest in the creative industry.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development Dr. Thapelo Matsheka revealed this, during the delivery of the 2020/21 budget proposals this week.

Dr. Matsheka said the move is a deliberate effort to align to the transformation agenda.

He said the creative industry is amongst the areas government is going to invest in. Even though the creative sector falls under the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture Development, Dr. Matsheka indicated that the latter would share the Ministerial Recurrent budget of P5.95 billion with other Ministries including Extra-Ministerial Departments.

“The creative industry sector can and has the potential to brand and market Botswana, as well as contribute towards job creation and economic diversification.

Furthermore, the creative industry can harness the demographic dividend by opening opportunities for exploring talents,” he said.

Dr. Matsheka also said the government is also committed to promoting the growth and preservation of the arts and culture. He revealed that the government has signed a number of cultural agreements with other countries as a way of availing

opportunities at regional, continental and international levels for the arts and culture practitioners.

“A number of policies and legislation such as the Cinematography Act and Entertainment Legislation are also being reviewed in order to create comparative advantage within the arts and cultural sector,” he highlighted.

Dr. Matsheka also asserted that the policy initiatives would be implemented with expediency to allow the sector to grow and lure partners for its development.

“These policies will come to nothing if not implemented in partnership with the private sector,” he said.

He also reminded that the Forbes under 30 Summit is coming to Botswana. “I must add that for the first time, an African country and in Sub-Sahara is hosting it.

This President’s Initiative is a Public-Private Partnership, which has previously been hosted in the USA, Hong Kong, Netherlands and Israel.

It is an event for the best 600 under 30 years entrepreneurs; 200 world’s best; 200 Africa’s best; and 200 of Botswana’s best, brightest, innovative entrepreneurs will be here,” he concluded.