EnE Boutique guesthouse was granted five stars grading by the Botswana Tourism organization

The hospitality industry is a very lucrative and profitable area to venture in, but only if one can get the ropes right.

It is about diversifying one’s services and offering a unique set of products to consumers. Elegant and Exclusive (EnE) Boutique guesthouse, strives to do just that and stands head and shoulders above the many already existing guesthouses.

The facility is situated in the heart of Gaborone with a second branch located in the outskirts of Mahalapye. This week, management and staff of the guesthouse invited different media stakeholders to a brunch and site view of their new luxury suites.

The premises first opened to the public in 2014, and have continued to offer top class facilities that match world standards. In 2015 and 2017, EnE Boutique guesthouse was granted a five star grading by the Botswana Tourism Organisation.

It is also the recipient of the prestigious World Luxury Hotels awards for three consecutive years, during the period 2016-2018.

Their excellent service speaks for them, and as such they have had the liberty of hosting high profile

people the likes of Mafikizolo from South Africa. There are 10 rooms in total, all with individually crafted and luxurious rooms inspired by Southern Africa and premium facilities set in stunning grounds.

Each room has a theme of its on with the intention of continuously attracting guests and offering each one a unique experience with each visit.

Furnishings and the interior design of the guesthouse are all from their sister furniture store, E&E world of interiors that is based in Broadhurst Industrial. The antique touch within the design, such as the vintage suitcases adds an elegant, tranquil welcoming feel to the guests. To the staff and management, hospitality is not just a business, but also an art.

Other facilities within the premises include a swimming pool accompanied by an outdoor shower, barbecue facilities, and breathtaking canine gardens.

For a booking of a lifetime, E&E boutique and guesthouse is the perfect place to visit