549 carat white diamond from Karowe Diamond Mine

Lucara Diamond Company has announced the recovery of an unbroken 549 carat white diamond from Karowe Diamond Mine.

In a press statement published on their website the company said the 549 carat diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe.

“The EM/PK(S) continues to produce large gem quality diamonds in line with expectations and forms an important economic driver for the potential underground mine at Karowe."

This latest gem comes from the same area that has previously delivered other high value diamonds including the 1,758 carat Sewelô, the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona, and the 813 carat Constellation diamond.

The 549 carat diamond is the second diamond recovered from the Mega Diamond Recovery plant which was commissioned in 2017. Karowe has thus far produced six diamonds greater than

100 carats.

Lucara said they would undertake a decision on the sale of the 176 and 549 carat diamonds in due course.

Eira Thomas, Lucara's CEO commented: "Lucara is extremely pleased to be starting off 2020 with the recovery of two, large, high quality diamonds that builds on the positive momentum generated following the completion of a strong 4th quarter sale in December and the announcement of our ground breaking partnership with Louis Vuitton on the Sewelô in January.

“ The unbroken 549 carat diamond is the fourth largest diamond recovered at Karowe and the first large gem to be recovered through the MDR. We look forward to continued success at Karowe and an exciting 2020."