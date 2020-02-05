 
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
STAFF WRITER Wednesday, February 05, 2020
All the five cases of suspected Coronavirus cases have tested negative, according to the Health and Wellness Ministry.

Health Services director, Maliki Tshipayage made the eagerly awaited announcement in a press statement issued this afternoon.

“Following testing of the five suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus 2019 (nCoV) conducted at different time points of their presentation to the hospital, the results for all the five suspected cases were all negative."

Botswana is among a group of African states including Kenya and Ivory Coast which recently sent samples

from suspected Coronavirus patients for confirmation in South Africa.

Tshipiyagae further said medical teams would continue to monitor the cases and the public is still urged to continue being vigilant and to observe preventative measures such as diligent hand washing and covering of the mouth when coughing and sneezing.”

Tshipayage assured that his ministry is continuing with the screening at all points of entry into Botswana.

