Woman saved by mob recovering

FRANCISTOWN: A 37-year-old woman who was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend at Letlhakane Bus Rank on Sunday evening is in a stable condition in Letlhakane Primary Hospital (LPH).

The victim’s boyfriend, 36, who was attacked and injured by a mob moments after stabbing his girlfriend, is also recovering at the same hospital.

According to Letlhakane Police acting station commander Tsholofelo Masole, the troubled couple is recovering well each from their own injuries.

“They will be released from hospital very soon,” she said.

She also said that upon being discharged from hospital the man would be charged with an offence of causing grievous bodily harm to his girlfriend.

Masole said: “If it weren’t for the mob that rescued the woman by attacking the alleged culprit she could have died”.

The acting station commander said that even though they do not support mob justice, in this matter, the public truly saved the

Banners

woman’s life.

Masole said preliminary investigations suggest that the woman visited her boyfriend for the weekend, but the two subsequently had a misunderstanding.

She said as a result the man did not want his girlfriend to return to Palapye where she resides. The woman is said to have objected.

Masole highlighted that on Sunday evening the woman had rushed to the bus rank to board a bus back to Palapye.

“The man followed her. They had another argument at the bus rank. That is when the boyfriend took out a sharp object and stabbed his girlfriend several times. People around the bus rank intervened and ultimately attacked the 36-year-old before he could do further damage to his girlfriend”.