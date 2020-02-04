Medics at Block 8 clinic attending suspected coronavirus cases PIC. PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Health and Wellness ministry says samples from five suspected Coronavirus cases have not yet returned from the South African labs testing them.

Botswana is among a group of African states including Kenya and Ivory Coast which recently sent samples from suspected Coronavirus patients for confirmation in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Lemogang Kwape yesterday briefed Cabinet on the pandemic sweeping the world. He was also due to address parliamentarians this afternoon before a last minute withdrawal.

The Coronavirus has so far

killed 427 people, nearly all of them in China, and infected more than 20,000 around the world.

Local public health officials are on high alert particularly at international airports monitoring incoming passengers for signs of the disease.

While Botswana and several other African states have quarantined suspected cases, the continent is yet to confirm its first case.