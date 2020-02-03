 
  Mmegi
  News
  3. Zero casualties in BDF Village fire

Zero casualties in BDF Village fire

CORRESPONDENT Monday, February 03, 2020
Up in smoke. BDF hostels in fire
PRESS STATEMENT: The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) informs the public of a fire incident that occurred on Monday, February 3, 2020 at around 0730 hours at the BDF's Village Garrison.

The fire gutted a 25 man barracks block that houses members of the Defence Force based at the Garrison. 

The BDF Fire Unit and Gaborone City Council Fire Department rushed to the scene and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby barrack blocks.

No

casualties have been reported in this unfortunate incident, which only destroyed the personal belongings of the occupants.

The BDF will continue monitoring the situation and provide support where necessary. Investigations to determine the cause of the fire are ongoing.

 

Colonel Tebo K Dikole

BDF

News

