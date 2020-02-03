Block 8 clinic PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

In the wake of five suspected cases of coronavirus in the country, authorities at the Ministry of Health and Wellness have assured that they continue to procure the necessary supplies in preparation for any confirmed contact case.

The ministry has also said it has put measures in place to ensure that the staff caring for the isolated people are not at any risk of contacting the virus.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Doreen Motshegwa, has said that, at the moment the situation is under control as they await the results from the regional laboratory in South Africa. Although she explained that at the moment it is just suspicions based on the symptoms, the staff caring for those in isolation are safe and can mingle with the public. In a response to The Monitor, Motshegwa said they have put tight control measures in place to curb any risk of the staff contacting the virus.

“The staff taking care of people suspected to be having coronavirus wear personal protective equipment (PPEs), amongst them coveralls, gloves and masks. They

Banners

also practice infection control measures and ensure good hygiene practices,” Motshegwa said.

Motshegwa said the ministry continues to strengthen its preparedness by training health workers, procuring necessary supplies, educating the public, updating the media and collaborating with other key stakeholders and reviewing its strategies.

“There is also screening at all entry points and we have facilities and resources for isolation of cases,” she added.

Motshegwa could not state exactly when the results would be released, but said they would be communicated immediately once confirmed.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 305 people and infected more than 14, 300 globally as it continues to spread beyond China. It is said that the first cases were linked to seafood and live animal market in Chin’s Wuhan city.

The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak a world emergency.