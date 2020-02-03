Spilling of blocked drains infront of classrooms

Paje/Mabeleapodi communities are pleading with the business community to help them raise funds for Patikwane Junior Secondary School (JSS) as the school environment is not conducive for both students and teachers.

The issue came after Parents Teachers Association (PTA) together with elders from the villages discovered that the school buildings have dilapidated and the toilet drainage system is spilling all over.

“Patikwane JSS is overcrowded and its buildings are old. The school environment is not good to both teachers and students at all. There is a bad odour from a distance when one enters the school premises. We cannot expect students to pass in such environment,” councillor Nametso Senku noted.

“Some classrooms do not have windows, doors, tables, and dirty water do pass near those classes. The laboratories do not have materials and resources that students need for their practicals for science subjects. The situation is so bad because other subjects do not have text books that students need.”

Senku further said some classes are taught under the trees because the classrooms are not enough and one teacher finds herself/himself having to teach 50 to 60 students.

He disclosed that they had written to principal education officer to engage

temporary teachers.

The chairperson said temporary teachers would help the teachers to have a normal class of 40 students.

The other issue that worries the community according to Senku is the distance that some students walk every day as it affects their concentration in classes due to fatigue.

“Students from Paje village walk 10 kilometres everyday to school while the ones from Mabeleapodi walk four kilometres. We cannot expect those students to concentrate fully when they get into a class. It simply means that those students wake up very early in the morning to be able to walk to school. Those students do not have time to read nor do their home due to fatigue,” said Senku who was elected as the fundraising chairperson.

On the other issue, the chairperson said they are worried about congestion at the hostels since each dorm is supposed to accommodate eight students but now each has 16 students.

The school feeders are Patikwane, Majwanaadipitse, Dimajwe, Tshimoyapula, Mabeleapodi and Paje villages.