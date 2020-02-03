Specially elected Chief, Kebonyetsala Fish has called on government to consider reviewing the land policy to allow individuals to be allocated two plots either in rural or urban area in accordance with their preference.

Fish was speaking at the just ended Ntlo ya Dikgosi session where he had submitted a question to the minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Kefentse Mzwinila.

He had asked the minister whether the Ministry would consider reviewing the land policy which states that an individual can only be allocated two plots in the rural and urban areas respectively, to allow for individuals to be allocated two plots in either the rural of the urban area as preferred.

“What will hurt if a Motswana would choose to own two plots in different rural areas and two in urban area. Goka ntsha mokola ha kae? ke botsa ka tlotlo. Please pay much attention to this plea and establish what harm would it cause for an individual to be allocated two plots. This policy which states that a Motswana is entitled to one plot does not sit well with me,” said Kgosi Fish.

Responding to Kgosi Fish’s question, Mzwinila said his Ministry sought and obtained Parliament’s approval to amend the land policy in August 2019.

He said following that he will not consider reviewing the current policy to allow for individuals to be allocated two plots in either the rural or urban area.

Mzwinila said the aim of the policy is to ensure equitable distribution of land to Batswana across the tribal and state land tenure systems.

“To amend the policy to allow for individuals to be allocated two plots in either the rural or

the urban areas would defeat the intended purpose.

We are currently faced with massive challenges in terms of plot allocation in the country due to the issue of land servicing,” said Mzwinila.

He also stated that the land policy of 2015 and 2019 also states that government should provide Batswana with serviced land and the cost of such an arrangement is around P125, 000 to P150, 000 per plot.

“If we were to have a situation where in the tribal areas, which account for 71% of the land mass in the country, and we allow individuals to have two plots we would be defying two basic paramount criteria, one being equity in the sense that we should allow those who do not have plots to get land first before we give another person a plot in the tribal areas,” he argued.

Mzwinila said secondly, government would be going against sentiments expressed by Members of Parliament when debating the issue.

“It would seem like we are making a compromise in allowing that Batswana can have two plots bearing in mind that a lot of Batswana reside in villages under tribal land but work in cities which mostly fall under state land.

This was sort of a compromise position, our position as the ministry is that every Motswana should be entitled to one plot irrespective of whether tribal or state land hence will not agree to an amendment of the policy as suggested,” said Mzwinila.